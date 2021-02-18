Global Impact on Sports Medicine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Sports Medicine Market – Overview

Sport medicines is a medical branch which deals with the treatment, prevention, and diagnosis of the injuries of the athletes. Sports medicines plays an important part in the sports. Many drivers and restrains affects the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of sports injuries, increasing number of sports medicine associations, rising awareness alongside of the technological development are the major drivers for the market. From last couple of decades, more people are attracted towards different sports. Increasing awareness about fitness made people from different age groups to participate and join different sports clubs. This lead to more frequent sports injuries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on an average about 8.6 million sports and recreation related injuries episodes were reported in 2016. Moreover, it was estimated that males and people aged from 5 years to 24 years accounted for more than one-half of the injury episodes. On the other hand, factors like lack of skilled labours along with high cost may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, the presence of opportunities like rise in influx of athletes and technological advances in sports medicines have the potential for the market growth.

Global Sports Medicine Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global sports medicine market appears to be a highly competitive and fragmented market. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Global Sports Medicine Market – Regional Analysis

The North America leads global sports medicine market. This can be attributed due to the technology advanced healthcare market within the region. The North America is followed by Europe. Countries like the U.K, France, Germany and Russia within the region are extensively grows the market in the presence of the developed healthcare sector. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa have the least share of the market.

Key Players:

Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew plc, and Arthrex, Inc. are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global sports medicine market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

