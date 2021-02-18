Global Impact on Myasthenia Gravis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global myasthenia gravis disease market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Research projects are likely to be crucial for the global myasthenia gravis disease market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global myasthenia gravis disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global myasthenia gravis disease market can be segmented into imaging, blood tests, electrodiagnostic, edrophonium tests, pulmonary function tests, and others. The imaging segment is classified into X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global myasthenia gravis disease market can be segmented into medication, surgery, autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), plasmapheresis and intravenous immunoglobulin, and others. By medication, the market is divided into acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressants, steroids, and others. The acetylcholinesterase inhibitors segment is further classified into atropine, neostigmine, pyridostigmine, and others.

Immunosuppressant drugs are further divided into azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, tacrolimus, and rituximab. The steroids segment is further divided into prednisone and others. Surgery is divided into thymectomy and others.

The Americas market for myasthenia gravis disease is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the disease, as neurological diseases have been studied in detail in the region and awareness about this kind of disease is significantly high in the region. The growing demand for effective medications for neuromuscular diseases such as myasthenia gravis is likely to drive the drug development scenario in the Americas region over the forecast period, leading to steady growth of the myasthenia gravis disease market.

