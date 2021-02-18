Global 5G IoT Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future, the Global 5G IoT Market has been segmented based on Service, Technology, Type, Vertical, and Region.

The 5G IoT services are next-generation wireless connectivity services that provide a higher speed of data transfer and connectivity with lower latency than previous generations. 5G network capabilities enable production systems and machines to work seamlessly through wireless networking, thereby enhancing flexibility and efficiency. These services have wide scope across industry verticals, including consumer electronics, automotive, railways, mining, utilities, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10367

By services, the global 5G IoT market has been segmented into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine type communications (mMTC).

By technology, the global 5G IoT market has been divided into 5G new radio (NR) standalone architecture and 5G new radio (NR) non-standalone architecture. 5G new radio (NR) standalone architecture enables mobile network operators to utilize their existing core network instead of deploying a new set of technologies for 5G services.

Based on type, the global 5G IoT market has been divided into short-range IoT devices and wide-range IoT devices. The wide-range IoT devices segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing adoption of smart wearable devices, asset tracking applications, increasing initiatives in smart city projects from governments, smart metering, and smart manufacturing.

Based on vertical, the global 5G IoT market has been classified into consumer electronics, automotive, railways, mining, utilities, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and others. The consumer electronics and manufacturing verticals are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period as the increasing adoption among manufacturing organizations and surging adoption of connected devices.

The global 5G IoT market has been analysed for five regions—north America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global 5G IoT market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest regional market due to the presence of a large number of 5G IoT service providers in the region.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global 5G IoT market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), T-Mobile USA, INC (US), Telefónica S.A (Spain), BT (UK), Vodafone Limited (UK), Telstra Group (Australia), Etisalat (UAE), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Singtel (Singapore), and Rogers Communications Inc. (Canada).

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/