Global Impact on Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

As per the reports released by the team of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market is projected to attain a compound annual growth rate of around 10.3% during the forecast period between 2016 and 2022. The report further identifies and highlights the various factors of growth, segmentations, and key players of the market to elucidate the overall potential that it holds in the forthcoming years of the forecast period.

The major factors identified as the positive drivers of the market are rising investment by the government for the research and development of genomic technologies, high rate of demand for innovation in the field of life science and medical academics, rapid-paced advancements in the healthcare sector, and increasing demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies by both public and private research firms.

Moreover, an increasing number of applications of oligonucleotide synthesis in genetic testing, therapeutics, gene synthesis, diagnostic, research, library preparation, drug target screening, and others is further strengthening the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation is done on the basis of application, product type, and end-users.

By application, the market includes drug target screening, library preparation, genetic testing, therapeutics, diagnostic, gene synthesis, research, and others. The Drug target screening segment holds the largest share due to the massive traction it receives from the pharmaceutical sector.

By end-users, the market includes diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Diagnostic laboratories segment is calculated to record massive growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the market includes reagents, synthesized oligonucleotides, and equipment. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment boasts an impressive hold over the global market.

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market covers regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

