Global Food Traceability Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The Global Food Traceability market is estimated to be $8.7 billion in 2015 and is growing at a CAGR of 12.2% to reach $19.7 billion by the year 2022. Increasing awareness among the consumers, strict government role in the traceability process, product loyalty, certifications and standardizations are some of the factors driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of Warehouse Management Software (WMS), cloud computing, quality management solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are also adding up to the market growth. Some of the factors that are restraining the market growth include necessity for dissimilar products, and confidentiality issues. The opportunity for the investors and the new entrants lies among the emerging economies.

By technology, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to real time tracking of food items irrespective of weather conditions. North America is expected to generate maximum revenue and currently it is the top consumer of food tracing technology. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing number of advancements in technologies and increasing opportunities in emerging economies.

Some of the key players in this market include Carlisle Technology Inc, Cognex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Mass Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Picarro Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies, Inc., Bar Code Integrators, Inc., A2b Tracking Solutions Inc., Advanced Traceability Solutions, Alien Technology Corporation, Datalogic S.P.A., Stid Electroninc Identification and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Technology Covered:

• Infrared

• Biometrics

• Global Positioning System

• Radio-Frequency Identification

• Barcodes

• RFID/RTLS

End User Covered:

• Warehouse

• Government Departments

• Manufacturer

• Food Retailers

• Departments

• Growers

• Other End Users

Application Covered:

• Seafood Products

• Fresh Food

• Meat & Poultry

• Dairy Products

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

