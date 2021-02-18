Global Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is valued at $4.63 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% to reach $25.07 billion by 2022. Growing volume of data utilization over internet and rising tendency of digitalization among organizations are the key factors driving the market growth. However, pressure of pricing acts as a major challenge for the market. Rising demand for cloud services provide huge opportunities for the vendors in the market.

The majority of telcos and carriers are yet reselling a third-party CDN or waiting for one more year or longer before they make a serious drive in the market. Security is the biggest and most apparent target market for CDNs, since the significance of next generation security is moving from behind-the-firewall to the edge, therefore edge security. By 2022, there will be no traditional CDN market, but a market where the hybrid CDN boom, providing non-traditional CDN services. In 2014, Akamai accounted for more than 50% of the market.

Some of the key players in global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market are Tata Communications, Ericsson, Chinacache, Internap, Level3 communications, Highwinds, AT&T, Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, Limelight networks Inc., Max CDN, Amazon CloudFront, Liquid Web, Rackspace and CDNetworks.

Types of Service Provider Covered:

• Cloud CDN

• Telco CDN

• Traditional Commercial CDN

• Hybrid CDN

• Other CDN

o Free CDN’S

o Peer to Peer

End Users Covered:

• Small scale businesses

• Large scale enterprises

Solutions Covered:

• Analytics and Monitoring

• Cloud Storage and Data Security

• Media Delivery

• Digital Rights Management (DRM) and Transcoding

• Transparent Caching

• Web Performance Optimization

