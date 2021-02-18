Global Digital ForensicsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Forensics Market accounted for $2.53 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% to reach $6.45 billion by 2022. Vast expansion of bioinformatics and forensics with decreasing cost over the period of time had made forensic usage very handy. The expansion of banking, IT, defense and law enforcement had contributed to the growth of the global market. But the lack of awareness about the technology of forensics is hindering the market growth.

Consequent increase in number of digital devices had led to the increase in cyber-crime. So in relate to this Cloud forensics sub segment in applications segment is reporting the maximum growth in the market. However in geography segment North America has shown its highest presence for the market growth, followed by Europe being next to cyber crime.

Some of the key players in global market include Accessdata, Atlantic Data Forensics, Binary Intelligence, Llc., Cellebrite, Decipher Forensics LLC, Digital Detective Group Ltd, Etera Consulting LLC, Fireeye, Inc., Guardian Digital Forensics, Guidance Software, Inc., Logrhythm, Inc., MSAB, Nuix, Oxygen Forensics, Inc. and Paraben.

Services Covered:

• Education and Training

• Incident Response

• Digital Investigation and Consulting

• Maintenance and Support

• System Integration

Tool Types Covered:

• Forensic Data Analysis

• Forensic Decryption

• Analytics

• Data Recovery

• Review and Reporting

• Data Capture and Preservation

• Other Tools

Components Covered:

• Service

• Hardware

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Database Forensics

• Computer Forensics

• Mobile Device Forensics

• Forensic Data Analysis

• Network Forensics

• Cloud forensics

• Other Applications

