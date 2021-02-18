Global Impact on E-prescribing systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

E-prescribing systems is a technology for generating and transmitting prescription from medical professionals to pharmacists electronically. E-prescribing systems serves as an electronic reference handbook. It allows the physician to send prescriptions directly from the point of care.

he Global E-prescribing systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global e-prescribing systems market owing to the rising government initiatives and funding. North America holds the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of healthcare management software’s, increasing government initiatives, and extensive use of healthcare IT for patient engagement and administration.

Additionally, the mandatory implementation of E-Health Record (EHR), and expansion of Healthcare IT in hospitals and clinics are propelling the growth of this market. For instance, the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs launched by government has enforced healthcare providers to implement e-prescribing systems.

Europe accounts for a healthy market share due to factors such as rising healthcare networks, and healthcare related projects. Growing healthcare expenditure and infrastrurture is driving the e-prescribing systems market in Europe. For instance, adoption of the European Patient Smart Open Services in 2013, has led to electronic submission of patient summaries and prescription.

Additionally, according to Eurostat, Germany incurred healthcare expenditure over EUR 321 billion in 2014. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced devices and demand for reduction in prescription errors.

