Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market is estimated at $5.6 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $8.61 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2015 to 2022. Reforms in healthcare industry and rising aging population are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. Furthermore, increasing usage of smartphones and technological advancements in PERS devices are the factors favoring the market growth. However, lack of awareness and high cost associated with adoption of personal emergency response systems acts as restraints for the market growth.

Mobile PERS segment is likely to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period driven by rapidly increasing smartphone users. Home Based Users segment is capturing maximum of the market share in Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) end user market. North America leads the global market with the largest market share and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing expenditure on healthcare and demand for independent healthcare devices.

Some of the key players in the global market include, ADT LLC, Alertone Services, LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Connect America, Critical Signal Technologies, Galaxy Medical Alert System, Guardian Medical Monitoring, Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Lifestation, Inc., Medical Guardian, Mobilehelp, Numera, Inc, Philips Lifeline, Tunstall Healthcare and Valued Relationships, Inc.

PERS Types Covered:

• Landline PERS

o Medical alert phones

• Mobile PERS

o Wireless Emergency Response System

o GPS mobile PERS

o Cellular emergency Response System

• Standalone PERS

o R Cube/V Cube Monitoring Systems

o Transmitters

o Wandering System

o Standalone Voice Communicator

o Medical alarm system

End Users Covered:

• Home Based Users

• Assisted Living Facilities

• Senior Living Facilities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

