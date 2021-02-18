Global Enterprise Data Integration Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The Global Enterprise Data Integration Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. There are various factors contributing to the growth of the global enterprise data integration such increasing volume of data, utilization of cloud computing, use of IoT devices for transmitting of information, which have led to an increase in the adoption of enterprise data integration to increase the working efficiency of enterprises while offering authenticate data to the user.

Regional Analysis

The global enterprise data integration market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of enterprise data integration market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the global enterprise data integration market, by region, due high demand from various industries for the integration tools for streamlining and extracting data. Moreover, the advancement of technology in the region and utilization of various technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IoT devices, and others by various industries is driving the market in the region due to large volumes generated data. There are various companies in the region such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and others which are offering different software/tools and services across enterprises and industries.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the enterprise data integration market in 2018 due to presence of various financial firms in the region which generates a large amount of data. Additionally, the increasing research centers in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market. Based on end-users, the BFSI segment accounts the largest market share in the European region, whereas Germany is considered to be a dominating country in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to advancement in terms of technology, increasing data generation due to urbanization, and digitalization in the region. Moreover, the companies in the region are focusing on developing tools and software for integrating and extracting useful data generated by the industries on a regular basis, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Rest of the world has been segmented as South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to presence of various industries present in the region, which drives the market. Additionally, various IT & telecom companies are investing in the region which is also propelling the growth of the market. The Middle East & Africa is the dominating region and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Key Segments

The global enterprise data integration market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, business application, end user, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into software/tools and services. The service segment is further segmented as managed services and professional services.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By business application, the market has been segmented marketing, sales, operations, finance, and human resources.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT and Telecom, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and others

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global enterprise data integration IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Informatica Corporation (US), Talend Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Information Builders Inc. (US), Actian Corporation (US), Syncsort Incorporated (US), Pitney Bowes Inc. (US), Denodo Technologies (US), Attunity Ltd. (US), HVR Software Inc. (US) among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to offer a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities emphasize strengthening their reach to the customers.

