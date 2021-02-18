Global Mobile AnalyticsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mobile Analytics Market is accounted for $1.36 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to reach $6.61 billion by 2022. Market is primarily driven by smartphone penetration, big data, increasing use of mobile advertising, advancement in algorithm development, and surge for customer analytics. Further, demand for the cloud analytics tools will accelerate the growth of mobile analytics market. However, lack of awareness regarding mobile analytics together with data privacy & security concerns have restricted the market growth. Many enterprises are entering the market and providing advance solutions coupled with device management, ability to work in an offline mode and convergence with web analytics. All these factors would create huge opportunities in the coming years.

Mobile advertising segment is experiencing exponential growth. Technology is being widely adopted by retail and e-commerce sectors, additionally with transportation & government. North America is the leading market followed by Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR.

Some of the key players in global Mobile Analytics market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Adobe Systems Inc, comScore, Inc, IBM Corp, AdMob, AppSee, Flurry, Inc, Localytics, Google, Inc, Mixpanel Inc, AT Internet, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Netbiscuits, Webtrends, Segment.io and Upsight.

Types Covered:

• Application performance analytics

o Mobile A/B Testing

o Cross Platform Analysis

• Mobile advertisement

o Ad Attribution Analysis

o Conversion Funnel Analysis

o Campaign Analytics

• In-App Behavioral Analytics

o Event Tracking

o Touch Heatmaps

o User Profiling and Demographics

Platforms Covered:

• Android

• Blackberry

• Java ME

• HTML5

• iOS

• Windows Phone

• Other platforms

