Global Impact on Drug Allergy Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Allergy is the sensitivity of immune system, which occurs when a foreign substance, harmless in nature react with the immune system. This substance is known as allergen. The common allergens are dust mist, pollen, mold, smoke and many more. According to the World Allergy Organization, approximately 30-40% of the global population is suffering from allergy. Many people are suffering from different types of allergy including seasonal allergy. Additionally, most of the people also suffer from drug allergy whose prevalence is found to be increasing across the globe.

Treatment involves the use of antihistamines, corticosteroids, treatment of anaphylaxis, withdrawal of the drug, and others.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, about 5-10% of total American population is allergic to various medicines. Adverse reaction to various drugs or medicines is common in the U.S. population.

Some of the common medicines such as penicillin, aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, anticonvulsants, chemotherapy, and monoclonal antibody therapy are more likely to trigger an allergic reaction in the patients. Increasing investment for research and introduction of new treatments are leading the market growth in this region.

According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), around 2.6% hospitalization happens due to adverse drug effects while the prevalence of drug allergy in the hospitalized patients is around 10% in the Europe.

Key Players in the Drug Allergy Market:

AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer (US), Circassia (US), HAL Allergy Group (the Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), MAGNA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), and others.

Key Developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

ounded in 1999, AstraZeneca is headquartered in Cambridge, England, is a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. The company offers distinctive products in three major therapy areas that provide meaningful difference to patients includes oncology; cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity.

July, 2017: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. entered a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca’s Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types. Lynparza is an innovative, first-in-class oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor currently approved for BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer in multiple lines of treatment. The strategic collaboration is expected to further increase the number of treatment options available to patients.

