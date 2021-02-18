Global IT Robotic AutomationMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global IT Robotic Automation Market is growing at a CAGR of 60.9% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Cost benefits and enhanced efficiency over manual process handling, growing recognition in finance and accounting segment, ability to leverage other application software without integration are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is one of the major segments in the IT industry where high acceptance of robotic process automation is expected in the coming years. In 2015, North America and Europe were the key contributors to the global IT robotic automation market. Major companies offering RPA tools witness the U.S. as a prospective area for the development of RPA technology. The market has a vast opportunity to develop with the execution of robotic process automation in application and infrastructure management.

Some of the key players in global IT robotic automation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Limited, Blue Prism, Genpact Ltd., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., IPSoft, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Be Informed B.V., Atos SE, Genfour and Appian Corporation.

Types of IT Robotic Automation Covered:

• Tools

o Model-based Application Tools

o Process-based Application Tools

• Services

o Application Management

o BPO

o Consulting

o Infrastructure Management

o Integration and Development

o Professional

o Training

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

