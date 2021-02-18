Global Impact on Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Various types of rugged handheld electronic devices include scanners, tablets, smartphones, and mobile computers, which are used across industries. One of the major factors driving the market is the rising demand for IoT devices. The growth of industry 4.0 depends upon rugged handheld electronic devices with features such damage-resistant screens, industrial strength frames, and shock- and vibration-resistant solid-state drives (SSDs), that can be used in production units, production floors, construction sites, and also for public safety.

Moreover, the government standards related to safety is also fueling the market as various military operations involve communication channels which are owned by the government. Government approval and contracts are often required in order to manufacture devices which use these communication channels.

The global rugged handheld electronic devices market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

The global rugged handheld electronic device market was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 9.71% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. In 2018, North America dominated the rugged handheld electronics market with the highest market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019–2024 followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region being the early adopter of the technology has significantly contributed to the market growth. Also, the presence of various key players such as Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation and Juniper Systems, Inc.

in the region drives the market. Moreover, the early adoption of rugged handheld electronic devices in the region is a major factor driving the market. In 2018, in US manufacturing industries, retail and military and defense industries accounted for almost 66% of market of the rugged handheld electronic devices. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2019-2024. The presence of various key and local players in the region also contributes to the market growth. Moreover, developed and developing countries in the region are also driving the growth for rugged handheld electronic devices market due to the rising demand of rugged handheld smartphones, mobile computers and scanners by manufacturing industries, government, and retail industries.

Based on product type, the market has been categorized as smartphones and tablets, mobile computers, reader/scanner, and others. The smartphones and tablets segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.5% in 2018, with a market value of USD 3.84 billion; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period. Rugged smartphones differ from normal smartphones in terms of their ability to withstand various environmental conditions and offer protection against high temperature, water, dust, and vibration.

