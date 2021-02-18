Global Oil and Gas Exploration and ProductionMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Oil & Gas exploration and production market accounted for $4.12 trillion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% to reach $5.56 trillion by 2022. The factors such as increasing population growth, usage of oil & gas in transportation industry, high standard of living, energy competence for industries and housing, modern technological developments of oil & gas exploration and production are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of crude oil is hindering the oil & gas exploration & production market. Moreover, Expansion of Gas to liquids (GTL) and increasing biofuels production growth rate are the challenging factors involved.

North America dominated the global oil & gas exploration due to its strong production level in the US and separated export limitations could further support upstream companies to produce at strong levels in this region. Moreover, Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue during the forecast period driven by the growing demand for petroleum products in emerging countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in global oil & gas exploration and production market include Inpex Corporation, Marathon Oil Corporation, CNOOC Ltd, Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC), ONGC – Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, Apache Corporation, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, Nexen Inc., Devon Energy, Talisman Energy Inc., Canadian Natural Resources, BP, Woodside Petroleum and Saudi Aramco and ConocoPhillips.

Technologies Covered:

• Land based wells

• Offshore wells

Products Covered:

• Natural gas

• Crude oil

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

