cGlobal Healthcare Information Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Healthcare Information Systems market accounted for $40.39 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $70.36 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2015 to 2022. Rising government initiatives, increasing healthcare costs and aging population are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, lack of experienced professionals is hampering the market. Usage of mobile devices and Cloud Technology are some of the popular trends in the market.

North America and Europe are dominating the global market due to various factors such as increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rising needs of integrated healthcare systems in these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth rate, owing to growing incidence of various diseases in the region.

Some of the key players in global Healthcare Information Systems market are Aerohive, Aruba Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Motorola Solutions, Ruckus, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Honeywell, ADT, Robert Bosch and Qualcomn.

Some of the key players in the market include Medical Information technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, 3M Health, InterSystems, Cerner corporation, NextGen Healthcare information systems Inc, Carestream health Inc, Novarad Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Agfa Gevaert, Merge Healthcare Inc, Dell, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Pharmacy information systems

• Laboratory information systems

• Hospital information systems

