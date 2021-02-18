Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Facial Rejuvenation Market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and reach USD 27,110.43 Million by 2025.

Facial rejuvenation is a cosmetic procedure used for restoring the youthful appearance of a human face.

The growth of the global facial rejuvenation market can be contributed to the rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, increasing product approvals by companies to develop advanced treatments, and changes in the lifestyle of the urban population. For instance, in March 2016, in Europe, Merz Pharma received approval for Bocouture that can be used to treat upper facial lines.

Furthermore, the rising demand for quick results & shorter treatment durations, growing awareness & popularity regarding facial rejuvenation due to its less painful nature & cost-effectiveness over cosmetic surgeries and deeper penetration of cosmetic products in the local markets are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, side effects associated with dermal fillers, lack of skilled professionals, the growing availability of fraudulent products, lack of knowledge regarding product efficacy, and improper standardization of regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the global facial rejuvenation market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market in 2018, owing to the increasing awareness regarding facial rejuvenation procedures in the region. The facial rejuvenation market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European facial rejuvenation market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The facial rejuvenation market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due

to the escalating demand for facial aesthetic procedures, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The facial rejuvenation market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Facial Rejuvenation Market has been segmented based on the product Type and End User.

Based on the product type, the global facial rejuvenation market has been segmented into botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, topical skincare products, and skin rejuvenation devices. The dermal fillers segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to its growing demand globally, increasing usage by cosmetic surgeons, and its cost-effectiveness over other alternatives. In 2018, the number of non-surgical cosmetic procedures involving hyaluronic acid was about 3,729,833 globally. The dermal fillers segment is further segmented into hyaluronic acid, polymers & particles, hydroxylapatite, and collagen. The skin rejuvenation devices segment is further segmented into intense pulsed light, microdermabrasion, laser-based devices, and ultrasound.

The market based on end-user has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, dermatology clinics, and others. The dermatology clinics segment was expected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing popularity in developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Facial Rejuvenation Market are Allergan (Ireland), Merz Pharma (Germany), Galderma (Switzerland), Lumenis (US), Revance (US), Contura Ltd (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Fibrocell Science, Inc. (US), Cynosure, A Hologic Company (US), Daewoong Co. Ltd (South Korea), Sinclair Pharma (UK), Teoxane Laboratories (Switzerland), Suneva Medical (US), Solta Medical, a Subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (US), and SciVision Biotech Inc. (Taiwan).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

