Global SOLVENTS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

According to the MRFR analysis, the Solvents Market is expected to reach a value of USD 48 Million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Solvents are the chemicals capable of dissolving other substances without chemical changes. Solvents are widely used in paints and coatings, varnishes, adhesives, sealants, printing inks, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications. The increasing demand for paints and coatings, printing inks and cosmetics is likely to augment the growth of the global solvents market. Furthermore, one of the key trends observed in the market is shifting preference towards bio-based solvents driven by stringent regulations and increasing environmental regulations.

Pricing and Regulatory Analysis

The price of solvents varies according to type and source. The bio-based solvents generally have a higher cost compared with petroleum-based solvents owing to high feedstock cost and complex manufacturing process. The average price for solvents varies form USD 200 per ton to USD 800 per ton.

The global solvents market faces stringent regulations owing to high VOC emissions and environmental concerns. In Europe, the emission of Volatile Organic Compounds from Solvents is regulated by the European Union – S.I. No. 565 of 2012. Further, activities using more than 10 tons per annum of solvents need an Integrated Pollution Prevention & Control (IPPC) license from the EPA. In the US, the standards for solvent use are regulated by the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), Control Techniques Guidelines (CTG), and National Volatile Organic Compound Emission Standards – 183(e) VOC Rule.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Alcohols: The alcohol segment accounted for a dominant share of the global solvents market. The segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its low toxicity and high demand in the paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care industries.

Ketones: Ketones are utilized as solvents in the paint & coatings and adhesives industries. Ketone-based solvents include acetone, methyl ethyl ketone (MEK), methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK), and diisobutyl ketone (DIBK). Acetone is the most common ketone solvent used in various industrial solvents owing to its low surface tension, density, slower evaporation rate, and high boiling point.

Esters: The increasing adoption of bio-based solvents is expected to favor the demand for esters in the production of lacquers, paints, and coatings.

Glycol Ethers: Glycol ethers are solvents based on ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and butyl glycol ethers and are most commonly used in paints and cleaners. The glycol ethers segment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period driven by increasing demand in-home and institutional care, and cosmetics industries.

Halogenated Solvents: Halogenated solvents are used in the cleaning, printing inks, textile, paints, and furniture industries. However, the health and environmental risks restrict the use of halogenated solvents.

Aromatic: These solvents are used in the manufacturing of industrial paints, resins, adhesives, and detergents.

Aliphatic: Aliphatic solvents are widely used in paints and coatings, degreasing, oil extraction, and rubber manufacturing.

Others

By Source

Petrochemical-based: The petrochemical-based solvents dominated the global solvents market in 2018. The demand for petrochemical-based solvents is mainly driven by the growth of paints & coatings industry. In 2018, the paints & coatings industry was valued at USD ~ 142 Billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2025, thereby boosting the demand for petrochemical-based solvents in the market.

Bio-Based Solvents: The segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations.

By Application

Paints & Coatings: The segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018 and is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand in the construction and automotive industries.

Pharmaceuticals: The segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth is supported by increasing healthcare spending and increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in Asia-pacific and North America. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, the global spending on healthcare was USD 7.5 trillion and average per capita health expenditure was USD 1,000.

and average per capita health expenditure was . Polymer: Solvents are widely used in the processing and manufacturing of various polymers. The increasing demand for polymers in the food & beverage, packaging, automotive, and construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals: The growing demand for fertilizers and pesticides to increase crop yield is projected to drive the demand for solvents in the agrochemicals segment.

Printing Inks: The growing demand for wide spectrum of printing across the publishing and packaging industry is driving the demand for various solvents in ink manufacturing.

Cleaners: The increasing demand for cleaners in the healthcare and food & beverage industries and domestic applications is expected to propel the demand for solvents during the forecast period.

Cosmetics & Personal Care: With increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rapid urbanization, the cosmetic & personal care industry is witnessing robust growth. This is expected to be the major factor increasing the demand for solvents.

Adhesives & Sealants: The adhesives and sealants industry across the globe was valued at USD 56 million in 2018. The industry is expected to witness significant growth driven by increasing demand in the construction, automotive, hygiene, and packaging industries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global solvents market.

Others: The other segment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

