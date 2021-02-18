Global Impact on Open Source Intelligence Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market is expected to reach USD 11,862.4 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period (2020–2026). In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and market dynamics to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

The Global OSINT Market has shown favorable growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing availability of open-source public data and increasing cyber threats, terrorism, and other illegal activities are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Advancements in analytics are also expected to boost the growth of the market. However, a lack of infrastructure is hindering the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market has been segmented based on Security Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Based on Security Type, the global OSINT market is segmented into human intelligence, content intelligence, dark web analysis, link/network analysis, data analytics, text analytics, artificial intelligence, big data, and others. According to MRFR analysis, human intelligence is dominating the market with a share of 26.31% in 2020. The human intelligence segment is expected to reach a value of USD 4,034.95 million by 2026 at a 22.54% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

Based on Technology, the global OSINT market is segmented into big data software, video analytics, text analytics, a visualization tool, cybersecurity, web analysis, social media analysis, and others. The cybersecurity segment is expected to be a dominating segment with a market share of 21.64% in 2020. The segment is expected to reach a value of USD 2,269.27 million by the end of 2026 at a 15.01% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. All the sectors, such as government security agencies, law enforcement agencies, continuously face cyber threats and make use of cybersecurity technology. As the number of open-source data increases, it depends majorly on the software tools and techniques to gather and process the data for effectively facing cybercrime.

Based on Application, the global OSINT market is segmented into military and defense, homeland security, private sector, public sector, national security, and others. The homeland security segment is likely to dominate the market with a share of 27.92% in 2020. The segment is expected to register a value of USD 3,284.65 million by the end of 2026 at a 17.24% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Homeland security faces challenges in ensuring the safety of the nation from small to larger threats ranging from robbery to cyber threat to terrorism.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players of the Global OSINT Market are Digimind (France), KB Crawl (France), Recorded Future, Inc. (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Thales SA (France), NICE Ltd (Israel), Verint Systems (US), Expert System (Italy), Palantir Technologies, Inc. (US), CybelAngel (France), Intrinsec Security (US), Sail Labs (Austria), and Dataiku (US).

