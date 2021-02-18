Global Artificial Meat Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2027

Global Artificial Meat Market will influence by increasing demand for alternative protein-rich food products and the rising consumption for cultured meat

The global Artificial Meat market predicted to grow with a noteworthy rate during the forecast period 2019-2027, owing to a surge in income levels across developing countries, reduction in land for much-needed crops, and stability for climate change. The global lab-grown meat or artificial meat market will bolster by the growth in demand for credible alternatives to traditional meat and a significant reduction in greenhouse gases, land use, and water use. The artificial meat is also known as lab-grown meat, cultured meat, vitro meat, and synthetic meat. Additionally, these lab-made meats are cell-based and produce less carbon dioxide and will help to fight anti-microbial resistance and food adulteration.

Moreover, the augmentation in demand for artificial meat in developing countries for prepared food & frozen meats, alternative snacks, and protein-rich products will boost the global lab-grown meat or artificial meat market in the expected year. Lab-grown products are pork, chicken, turkey, fish, milk, egg whites, gelatin, and even leather. According to the United Nations, traditional farming and traditional meat production consume a considerable amount of land and water per calories and damaging the greenhouse environment through burning fossil fuels. For minimizing these losses and balancing sustainable developments would be better alternatives to protein-rich products in developing and developed countries.

Further, the increasing focus towards animal welfare across the globe and the massive growth in cellular agriculture will accelerate the global lab-made meat or artificial meat market soon. Additionally, increasing awareness for animal welfare, antibiotic resistance, and the environment across the globe, along with new regulatory support in the animal welfare is estimated to foster the global artificial meat market in the projected period.

Product Type Overview in the Artificial Meat Market

Based on Product Type, the global Artificial Meat Market categorized into Sausages, Beef, Chicken, and Fish. Chicken Products expected to dominate the global Artificial Meat owing to the rise in the urban population coupled with the increase in demand for protein-rich food products. Beef segment expected to grow by changing consumers’ preferences for ready-to-eat food products.

Distribution Channel Overview in the Artificial Meat Market

Based on the Distribution Channel, the Global Artificial Meat market classified into Retail Outlets, Wholesalers, Online Stores, and supermarkets/Hypermarkets. Supermarket/Hypermarkets projected to generate maximum revenue due to the easy availability of various types of meat products. Online Store segment will foster by the increasing internet penetration along with changing consumer preferences for healthy food products.

Regional Insights Overview in the Artificial Meat Market

Based on the region, the Global Artificial Meat Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America anticipated generating maximum revenue in the global Artificial Meat owing to high spending on food products along with increasing health awareness regarding the benefits of meat products. The European market will boom by the rising awareness of animal welfare and the growing demand for protein-rich food products.

Global Artificial Meat Market: Competitive Landscape

The Companies such as Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Just Inc, Integriculture, Aleph Farms Ltd, Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Future Meat Technologies Ltd, Appleton Meats and Higher Steaks (UK), are the key players in the global Artificial Meat Market.

