Global Online Food Delivery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Online Food Delivery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Food Delivery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Delivery Hero Holding
Foodpanda
Just Eat Holding
Takeaway
Grubhub
Domino’s Pizza
Pizza Hut
Foodler
Deliveroo
Ubereats
McDonalds
Seamless
Subway
Snapfinger
Zomato
Olo
Yemeksepeti
Meituan
Go-Food
Swiggy
Eleme
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Delivery
Takeaway
Market segment by Application, split into
Family
Non-Family
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
