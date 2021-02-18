Global Impact on REFERENCE CHECK SOFTWARE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The Global Reference Check Software Market is expected to reach USD 360.3 Million at a CAGR of over 7.6% by the end of the forecast period 2019–2025.

The Global Reference Check Software Market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America is expected to account for the largest share in the reference check software market, with a significant growth rate during the forecast period. For the purpose of analysis, North America has been categorized into three regions—the US, Canada, and Mexico.

During the forecast period, the US is expected to be the leading region in terms of market share, registering the highest CAGR of 7.4%, Canada with 6.9%, and Mexico with 6.2%. The technological advancements in various industries have led to an increase in the adoption of reference check software in the country.

Canada accounted for 22% of the market share in the North American reference check software market. The increasing awareness about the benefits of the reference check software is driving market growth in the country.

On the other hand, Europe accounted for the second-largest market share of 27% and is expected to foresee the fastest growth in the reference check software market owing to the increasing digitalization in the region and the presence of major key players. Europe has been categorized into—the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe.

Germany is dominating the European reference check software market and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The UK is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% as a reference check software provides detailed information about the suitable candidate and allows for shortlisting of applicants based on eligibility.

The Asia-Pacific reference check software market has acquired a 21% market share in terms of revenue, with China dominating the market with a 42% share, followed by Japan with a 20% market share. The market in India is expected to register the fastest growth due to government initiatives and corporate policies that are encouraging the use of advanced technologies and software.

The market in the rest of the world is registering a moderate adoption of reference check software. However, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and analytics in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the market.

