Global Dental Amalgam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Global Dental Amalgam Market- Overview

The Dental Amalgam Market is expected to reach $ 500 million by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 5 % during 2017-2023. The market drivers for dental amalgam include rising cases of tooth decay caused by rise of risk factors such as high sugar diets, fast foods, sedentary lifestyles etc.

The development of high quality corrosion resistant and stronger amalgams with better aesthetic qualities is also driving the market. The market restraints are development of broad spectrum antibacterial toothpastes and mouth washes, better hygiene standards etc. Dental amalgam are alloys consisting of liquid mercury and metal alloy of copper, zinc, silver, gold etc. which are used to fill cavities caused by tooth decay.

Global Dental Amalgam Market – Key players

DMP dental, Patterson dental, APL Materials, DMP, Nanjing FoiNoe Co., Ltd., AT&M Biomaterials Co., Ltd., BOME, Kerr Corporation, Benco Dental Supply Company, Henry Schein, Inc. and others.

Global Dental Amalgam Market – Segmentation:

The global dental amalgam market is segmented on the basis of particle shape, particle size, metals and number of alloy metals. Based on particle shape, the market has been segmented as lath cut particles, spherical particles and admixed particles. Based on the particle size, the market has been segmented as micro cut, fine cut and coarse cut. Based on the metals, the market has been segmented as noble metals (gold, silver, and other), non-noble metals (copper, gallium, others). Based on the number of alloy metals, the market has been segmented as binary alloy, ternary alloy and quaternary alloy.

Global Dental Amalgam Market – Regional analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is the fastest region because of large unmet needs which is led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

