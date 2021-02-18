Hernia Repair Market 2021: Size, Upcoming Trends, On-Going Demand, Growth and Forecast from 2021 to 2023 with Most Prominent Key Players

Hernia Repair Market information, by Hernia type (inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, incisional hernia, and others), by products (devices, consumables, and others), by surgery type (open hernia surgery, laparoscopy) – Forecast to 2022

Global Hernia Repair Market – Overview

The market for hernia repair is growing steadily and expected to continue its growth similarly in near future. Hernia can be caused due to anything that causes an increase in pressure in the abdomen. Hernia is a protrusion of an organ through a weak spot in the surrounding connective tissue called as a fascia. Some of the major factors in the advancements in the hernia repair such as transition into tension-free technique that incorporates the use of flat sheets of mesh instead of sutures, adoption of large pore meshes, and the adoption of laparoscopic surgeries instead of conventional open technique. Laparoscopic surgery being the minimally invasive surgery has several advantages over conventional open tension-free surgery.

The use of laparoscopic surgery has proved to be favourable for both surgeons and patients as it offers benefits such as low recurrence rates, less post-operative pain and reduced recovery time. According to the reports nearly 90,000 laparoscopic hernia repair surgeries are performed in United States every year which drives the market to a great extent. Increasing number of hernia patients, adoption of the minimally invasive surgery techniques such as laparoscopy for hernia repair and innovative product development by the leading market players are some of the factors that boost the growth of the Hernia Repair Market. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

There are various hernia devices and consumables used worldwide. Companies like Medtronic has hernia repair products range which includes Spacemaker Pro Access & Dissector System, Versatex Monofilament Mesh, ReliaTack Articulating Reloadable Fixation Device, Symbotex Composite Mesh, ProGrip Laparoscopic Self-Fixating Mesh, AccuMesh Positioning System, Parietex Composite Ventral Patch, AbsorbaTack (ABSTACK30X) Fixation Device, and others. As per company reports recent innovations include ReliaTack articulating reloadable fixation device, Symbotex composite mesh, ProGrip laparoscopic self-fixating mesh, Spacemaker Pro access and dissection system, and the Parietex composite ventral patch.

Global Hernia Repair Market – Competitive Analysis

A.M.I. GmbH (Austria), Angiologica B.M. (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), Atrium Medical Corporation (Germnay), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter Internationals (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (Davol Inc) (U.S.), COOK MEDICAL INC. (U.S.), Cousin Biotech (France), Covidien (Medtronic) (Republic of Ireland), Ethicon (U.S.), Integra Life Sciences Corporation (U.S), and ABISS (France) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Hernia Repair Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Hernia Repair Market – Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, hernia repair market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Considering the global scenario of the market, Americas region is believed to be the largest market for hernia repair. North America is the leading market in the America region due to increasing hernia patient population, increasing adoption of minimal invasive surgeries. Moreover, minimally invasive means the degree of invasiveness of the procedure is minimum, thus, is also referred as key whole surgery. At the University of Chicago Medicine, over 70% of major lung resection surgeries are performed using minimally invasive techniques. Furthermore, the European market is also growing continuously and slowly catching up with the American market in the near future. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the hernia repair segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

