Global Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Overview:

Healthcare industry, in most of the countries, is strongly regulated and effectively handled by concerned authorities. That is why keeping a track of all the necessary documents are of great importance. This has created the need for Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market and riding on this the global Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market is expected to gain 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-

2023). Market Research Future (MRFR), in their recent report on the Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market, revealed the possibilities for the market attaining USD 8.4 billion by the end of 2023.

The data is increasing in amount and finding them near hand when it is needed is essential in the healthcare industry. That is why proper archiving and searching pattern have to be launched. This is giving the Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market much traction. On the other hand, increasing number of hospitals are providing traction for this industry to maintain a smooth work flow. The system includes data

regarding patients billing, medical history, radiological images, and management of healthcare data, enough reason for hospitals to get a hand on the software.

Segmentation:

The global Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market comprises type, deployment, and application, as per the studies conducted by MRFR. This extensive research ensures a close look at the market, which is backed by volume-wise and value-wise data.

Based on the type, the Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market can be segmented into archiving and eDiscovery. The eDiscovery segment can further be segmented into legal holdings, data process, data production & management, and others.

Based on the deployment, the global Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market includes on-premise system and cloud system. The cloud segment is gaining traction owing to its ability to curb cost and safely secure documents.

Based on the application, the Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery Market comprises electronic health record, revenue cycle management, laboratory information system, practice management system, picture archiving system, radiology information system, and other systems.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery market consists four regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). This study by MRFR has its aim set on finding opportunities as per growth pockets.

North America has the largest Healthcare Archiving and eDiscovery market that aims for a growth by 7.1% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 4.25 billion by 2023. This is due to the increasing demand, led by a more customer-centric approach, for storage and archival of healthcare data. The market is expected to gain from the presence of market titans in the market.

The rising expenditure in research and development sector in Europe is expected to provide traction to the global market. The APAC market is slowly realizing the importance of this technology and with revamping healthcare sector, they have started keeping track of related data. It is also benefiting from the data security sector. The MEA market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Several companies, showing keen interest in the global healthcare archiving and ediscovery market, are implementing strategic developments for individual growth. Their efforts are going to provide holistic expansion plan for the ediscovery market as well. MRFR in their study of the market enlisted these companies and profiled them for a better understanding of market trends that can impact the coming years. These companies are Barracuda Networks Incorporation, Actiance Incorporation, Commvault Systems Inc., Bloomberg L.P., International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Incorporation, Global Relay Communications Inc., Allscripts, and Siemens.

