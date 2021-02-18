Global Automotive Labels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Report Description

This report analyzes the global automotive labels market by purpose (asset labels, dome labels), by mechanism (in-mold, heat transfer), by identification (hologram, barcode), by application (chassis labels, interior labels) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global automotive labels market is projected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.

The major players in global automotive labels market include:

3M (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc. (U.S)

Dunmore (U.S.)

Lewis Labels Products Corp. (U.S)

Precision Contract Manufacturing (U.S)

Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of purpose, the global automotive labels market has been categorized into the following segments:

Asset labels

Dome labels

On the basis of mechanism, the global automotive labels market has been categorized into the following segments:

In-mold

Heat transfer

On the basis of identification, the global automotive labels market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hologram

Barcode

On the basis of application, the global automotive labels market has been categorized into the following segments:

Chassis labels

Interior labels

On the basis of region, the global automotive labels market has been categorized into the following segments:

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

