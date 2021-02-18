Global Dental Surgical Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Analysis

The worldwide dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is predicted to grow at an 11.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The dental surgical and diagnostic devices, simply put, are the equipment that is used to diagnose and treat various dental issues such as dental caries, periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay, and other types of injury and oral cancers.

ALSO READ :https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2895456/global-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2023/

Various factors are propelling the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market growth. These factors, in accordance with the MRFR report, include rising incidences of dental problems, increasing geriatric population, advancement in diagnostic devices, rising consumption of drugs, and changing lifestyle. Additional factors pushing market growth include growing cases of periodontal/oral diseases, growing demand for aesthetics, noteworthy changes in oral care needs, especially the preference for diagnosis and surgeries that are painless, and technological innovations in imaging and radiology. Moreover, rise in dental tourism, rising number of practitioners and dental clinics, growing awareness about hygiene, poor diet, rapid development in medical devices, the growing risk of various forms of infections, and growing demand for cosmetic surgery are also boosting the market growth.

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1199160/global-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2023/

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market report on the basis of application, end users, and product type.

Based on product type, the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is segmented into dental lasers, scaling units, CBCT scanners, dental radiology devices, dental chairs, and CAD/CAM systems. The CAD/CAM segment is again segmented into chair-side systems, stand-alone scanners, and full in-lab systems. The dental radiology segment is again segmented into dental imaging devices, accessories, digital x-ray, and phosphor storage plates (PSP). The dental lasers segment is again segmented into hard tissue laser and soft tissue laser. The soft tissue laser is again segmented into solid-state lasers, diode laser, and gas laser. Of these, the CAD/CAM systems will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for precise and accurate designing of caps, crowns, and bridges.

ALSO READ :https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2864501/global-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-research-report-2023-2/

Regional Analysis

By region, the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the constantly rising patient number and huge geriatric population. Moreover, the presence of well-developed infrastructure and high investment in healthcare are also boosting the market growth in this region.

The dental surgical and diagnostic devices market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1691554/global-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2023/

The dental surgical and diagnostic devices market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is owing to constantly growing demand, growing awareness about oral health hygiene and dental care, rising population base, and huge opportunities.

The dental surgical and diagnostic devices market in the Middle East and Africa will have a minimal share in the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the dental surgical and diagnostic devices market report include DCI (US), GC Corporation (Japan), KaVo Kerr (US), Midmark Corp. (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. (Liechtenstein), Dentsply Sirona (Germany), American Medicals (US), Danaher (US), Carestream Health (US), A-dec Inc. (US), and 3M (US), among others.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2185850/global-artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2023/

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]