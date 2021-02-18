Global IP Telephony Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The global IP Telephony market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IP Telephony volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IP Telephony market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of IP Telephony in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their IP Telephony manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ascom Holding

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems

Gigaset Communications

LG Electronics.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Polycom, Inc.

Yealink Inc.

NEC Corporation

Grandstream Networks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hardware Based

Softphones

Service

Segment by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

