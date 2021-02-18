Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The global anal fissure treatment market is expected to attain USD 2.6 Bn and capture a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023. An anal fissure is a painful medical condition where the anal canal has been torn and is accompanied by pain and bleeding during and after defecation. There has been a steep rise in the incidence of anal fissures which is, in turn, propelling the market for anal fissure treatment. The anal fissure market is primarily driven by growing prevalence of constipation, diarrhea, tuberculosis, carcinoma, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and inflammatory bowel disease, etc. The rise in the geriatric population who are at a higher risk of developing anal fissures owing to decreased blood flow to the anus is also a chief driver of the market. Bad eating habits, leading to stressful and hectic life, and sedentary lifestyle observed among all age groups are even driving the market for anal fissure treatment.

Growing awareness about available treatment options, advancement in drugs and surgical processes such as laser therapy and reduced social stigma associated with its treatment spur the growth of the market. Other drivers include rising cases of tuberculosis, carcinoma, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), inflammatory bowel disease. Additionally, hormonal changes in women during pregnancy cause constipation which results in anal fissures. Childbirth trauma also leads to anal fissures. Other factors include indulgence in anal sex, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease. Lack of proper reimbursement policy for anal fissure treatment, the risk of incontinence associated with surgery, loss of patents on drugs which result in generic penetration and low returns on investments are a major hindrance to the market.

Segmentation

The global anal fissure market has been segmented based on drugs and surgery. By drugs, the market has been segmented into topical nitroglycerin, calcium channel blockers, stool softeners, and others. By surgery, the market has been segmented into lateral internal sphincterotomy, anal dilation, and others. Medication is generally the preferred line of treatment for anal fissures whereas surgical procedure is only preferred when medicine fails. Among surgical procedures, a lateral internal sphincterotomy is preferred over anal dilation since anal dilation is subject to higher risks of anal incontinence.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global anal fissure treatment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to unmet medical needs of a large population pool and falling prices of anal fissure treatment, growing number of hospitals and increased expenditure on healthcare due to rise in disposable income in the region. The US accounts for a significant share of the market due to favorable reimbursement landscape and advancement in the field of healthcare technology in the region. The Gulf nations mainly Saudi Arabia and UAE are the major contributors of the Middle East and Africa market. However, the economically and socially backward regions of Africa are expected to exhibit staggered growth owing to low penetration of healthcare facilities in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the market include SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novasep, PurduePharma L.P., Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, and others.

