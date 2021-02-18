EMR Software Solutions Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Freight management software helps companies choose the best transportation options for their needs.

In 2018, the global Freight Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Magaya

FreightPOP

KeepTruckin

Descartes Systems Group

Freightos

Shiprocket

FreightRover

FreightData

Freightview

Hard Core Technology

Infor

AFS

Riege Software International

Air Freight Bazaar

Ally

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation Transportation Industry

Land Transportation Industry

Maritime Transportation Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

