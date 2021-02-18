EMR Software Solutions Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Freight management software helps companies choose the best transportation options for their needs.
In 2018, the global Freight Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freight Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Magaya
FreightPOP
KeepTruckin
Descartes Systems Group
Freightos
Shiprocket
FreightRover
FreightData
Freightview
Hard Core Technology
Infor
AFS
Riege Software International
Air Freight Bazaar
Ally
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation Transportation Industry
Land Transportation Industry
Maritime Transportation Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.