Global Hammertoe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hammertoe is a feet disorder wherein the feet bends permanently as a result of muscle and ligament imbalance. The global hammertoe market was valued at USD 172.51 Mn in 2018 and is expected to catapult to a market valuation of USD 288.61 Mn by the end of 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) perceives the global hammertoe market to showcase an impressive CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast

period of 2018-2023. Arthritis is one of the major reasons for hammertoe and surging prevalence of arthritis among the global population is boosting the growth of the global hammertoe market. The rise in geriatric population is also a key factor enhancing the growth of the global hammertoe market. The alarming rise in hammertoe occurrence and growing bones has prompted rigorous R&D activities which are likely to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in a number of FDA approvals for new products and technologies to cure hammertoe has been a plus for the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global hammertoe market has been segmented based on type, treatment and diagnosis, and end user.

By type, the global hammertoe market has been segmented into flexible and rigid. The rigid segment is expected to capture a higher CAGR than the flexible segment. The rigid segment is expected to capture a CAGR of 10.8% while the flexible segment is expected to capture a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

By treatment, the global hammertoe market has been segmented into implant, surgery, and others. The surgery segment has been further segmented into arthrodesis and arthroplasty. The surgery segment is likely to dominate the market.

The diagnosis segment has been further segmented into x-rays, physical examinations, and others.

By end user, the global hammertoe market has been segmented into physiotherapy and orthopedic centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global hammertoe market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas led by North America is pioneering the global hammertoe market. Advanced medical facilities, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, high healthcare expenditure and availability of predicts are boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Europe follows the Americas closely, and the growth of the Europe market can be attributed to the presence of countries such as France, Germany, and the UK which contribute largely to market growth. The rapid adoption of new technology in the healthcare sector

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for hammertoe. Spreading awareness, expanding the healthcare sector and rapid economic development spur the growth of the APAC market. Additionally, the surge in the aging population and accident cases in the region is expected to prove beneficial for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (U.S), Arrowhead Medical Device Technologies LLC (Tennessee),

Nextremity Solutions Inc. (U.S), Wright Medical Group N.V. (U.S.), BioPro (U.S.), Extremity Medical LLC (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K), and Stryker (U.S) are the key players in the global hammertoe market.

