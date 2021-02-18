Global Application Security Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Application Security market is estimated at $2.35 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $10.26 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2016 to 2023. Some of the factors fueling the market include rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks, strict government regulations and increasing smart phone acceptance. In addition, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and rising digitalization of industrial sectors in emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities to vendors in the next 5 years. However, growing competition among the IT companies and lack of cyber security awareness are some of the key factors inhibiting market growth.

Amongst components, mobile application security solution segment is anticipated to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to increasing number of smart phone users, the acceptance of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and increasing enterprise mobility needs. Asia Pacific registered significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising digitalization of businesses and acceptance of cloud services by all enterprises in the region. Moreover, the need to protect applications and the largest population of smart phone users are the factors driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include Whitehat Security, Veracode, Inc. (Ca, Inc.), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singtel), Synopsys, Inc., Sitelock, LLC, Rapid7, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Pradeo, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, High-Tech Bridge, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Fasoo, Contrast Security, Checkmarx Ltd. and Acunetix.

Testing Types Covered:

• Dynamic Application Security Testing

• Interactive Application Security Testing

• Static Application Security Testing

• Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Components Covered:

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

• Solutions

o Mobile Application Security

o Web Application Security

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

End Users Covered:

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government and Defense

• Other End Users

