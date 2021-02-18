Global Workflow Automation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Workflow Automation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyRepor
This report focuses on the global Workflow Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workflow Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pegasystems Inc.
Xerox Corporation
Appian
Bizagi
Ipsoft, Inc.
Newgen Software Technologies Limited
Nintex Global Limited
Opentext Corp
Tibco Software Inc
Uipath SRL
Sourcecode Technology Holdings, Inc.
Thoughtonomy Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMES
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workflow Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workflow Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workflow Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.