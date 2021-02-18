Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2023

The terms active packaging, intelligent packaging, and smart packaging refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products.Both active packaging and intelligent packaging involve functions that go beyond the containment and protection of a product. The difference between the two is that while active packaging acts directly with the packaged product – by interacting chemically or biologically with it – the aim of intelligent packaging is to detect and communicate information about the condition of the product, without taking a direct action.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2197859/global-stevia-extract-and-stevia-products-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Active & Intelligent Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The active and intelligent packaging market is valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 32.7 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a projected CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025.

The worldwide market for Active & Intelligent Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 28000 million US$ in 2023, from 17500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1696887/global-stevia-extract-and-stevia-products-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amcor

Bemis Company

Ampac

PakSense, Inc.

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

BASF

Clariant International

DuPont

Grace (WR) & Company

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2884765/global-stevia-extract-and-stevia-products-research-report-2026/

Graphic Packaging

3M Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Reynolds Group

Landec Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Timestrip UK Ltd.

Multisorb Technologies, Inc.

Temptime Corporation

Thin Film Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1199947/global-stevia-extract-and-stevia-products-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass & Wood

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe Active & Intelligent Packaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Active & Intelligent Packaging, with sales, revenue, and price of Active & Intelligent Packaging, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Active & Intelligent Packaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Active & Intelligent Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Active & Intelligent Packaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2897187/global-stevia-extract-and-stevia-products-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK

https://thedailychronicle.in/