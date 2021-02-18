Global Data Catalog Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Data Catalog Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyRepor
this report focuses on the global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Catalog development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Collibra
Alation
TIBCO Software
Informatica
Alteryx
Datawatch
Microsoft
AWS
Waterline Data
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Research and academia
Media and entertainment
Retail and eCommerce
Government and defense
Telecom and IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Catalog development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Catalog are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.