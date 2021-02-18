Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2017-2021

About Data Analytics Outsourcing

Data analytics outsourcing is the process by which organizations employ service providers to perform analytics on the data of an organization. Such strategies boost operational efficiency and help enterprises in arriving at decisions based on the outcome of the data analysis. Organizations generate a tremendous amount of data from departments such as HR, procurement, production, and sales and marketing. Data analysis is used to infer actionable insights from these volumes of information.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global data analytics outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 30.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data analytics outsourcing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers cloud-based business process outsourcing (BPO) services and solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Accenture

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics

TCS

Wipro

ZS (ZS Associates)

Other prominent vendors

Cognizant

Evalueserve

EXL Service (EXL)

Genpact

Gramener

HPE

IBM

Infosys

Latentview (LatentView Analytics)

WNS Global

Market driver

Data analytics services lead to cost reduction and efficiency

Market challenge

Changing customer requirements adversely affect market

Market trend

Emergence of BPaaS

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

