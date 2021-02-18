Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Analysis, Business Trends, Competitor Strategies, Development Status, Challenges, Opportunities and Impact of COVID-19

Industry Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the global cloud content delivery network market 2020 is slated to grow significantly, securing a substantial market valuation of USD 10 billion by 2023, and a healthy 28% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Another major factors driving the growth of the global cloud content delivery network market are growing demand for mobile apps and rising popularity of e-commerce and online shopping. High adoption of cloud-based technology is one of the major factors driving the growth of the demand for network delivery of cloud content. Incorporating content and rich media into the marketing campaign is the trend among organizations to catch their clients’ attention. Increasing awareness of monitoring consumer purchases, reporting sales and measuring bills, is also driving business growth. Increasing internet adoption has resulted in various types of video formats being delivered across different platforms due to the easy accessibility of low-cost bandwidth.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The North American region holds the world’s largest market share, followed by Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Due to rising technological enhancements and growing popularity of GPRS and server-cloud-enabled cloud content delivery networks in the region, the US and Canada dominate the North American market. Market growth in North America is attributed to technological advances and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled by NFC services across various vertical branches of industry. The region also has a well-established infrastructure allowing for faster deployment of advanced technologies.

