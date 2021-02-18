Global Truck Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2022

About Pickup Trucks

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Pickup Truck Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Pickup Truck Market in the US for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on product:

Full-size pickup truck

Small-size and mid-size pickup truck

Technavio’s report, Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor

Nissan

Toyota Motor Corporation

Market driver

Increased utility of pickup trucks

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Increasing sales of used vehicles.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Incorporation of lighter material in pickup truck building

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

