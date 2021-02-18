Global And India Home Healthcare Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2013-2025

Summary
Home Healthcare equipment is a category of devices used for patients whose care is being managed from a home or other private facility managed by a nonprofessional caregiver or family member. It is often referred to as “durable” medical equipment (DME) as it is intended to withstand repeated use by non-professionals or the patient, and is appropriate for use in the home.
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Blood Glucose Monitor
Blood Pressure Monitor
Rehabilitation equipment
Others
By Application
Diagnostics and Monitoring
Therapeutics
Care and Rehabilitation
Others
By Company
Lifescan
Medtronic
A&D Company, Limited
Abbott Laboratories
Omron Corporation
Roche
Panasonic
Yuwell
SANNUO
OSIM
Siemens
Insulet
Animas
Microlife
Phonak
William Demant
Invacare
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
