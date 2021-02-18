Global And India Home Healthcare Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2013-2025

Summary

Home Healthcare equipment is a category of devices used for patients whose care is being managed from a home or other private facility managed by a nonprofessional caregiver or family member. It is often referred to as “durable” medical equipment (DME) as it is intended to withstand repeated use by non-professionals or the patient, and is appropriate for use in the home.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Blood Glucose Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Rehabilitation equipment

Others

By Application

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

By Company

Lifescan

Medtronic

A&D Company, Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Omron Corporation

Roche

Panasonic

Yuwell

SANNUO

OSIM

Siemens

Insulet

Animas

Microlife

Phonak

William Demant

Invacare

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

