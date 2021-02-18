Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

SummaryManaged print services (MPS) are services offered by an external provider to optimize or manage a company’s document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts and supplies needed to operate the new and/or existing hardware (including existing third-party equipment if this is required by the customer). The provider also tracks how the printer, fax, copier and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user’s satisfaction.

Managed print also helps you improve environmental sustainability and document security.

Of the major players of Managed Print Services (MPS), Fuji Xerox maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Fuji Xerox accounted for 29.34% of the Global Managed Print Services (MPS) revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 23.06%, 16.18%, 15.80%, 6.18% including Ricoh, HP, Konica Minolta, Canon. Manufacturers of Managed Print Services (MPS) in the international market are large, specialist companies.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Managed Print Services (MPS) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Managed Print Services (MPS) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Managed Print Services (MPS) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Managed Print Services (MPS) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Fuji Xerox

Ricoh

HP

Konica Minolta

Canon

Lexmark

DXC Technology

…

Managed Print Services (MPS) Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

Managed Print Services (MPS) Breakdown Data by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises

