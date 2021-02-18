Global Hospital Supplies Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

Hospital Supplies market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hospital Supplies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

GE healthcare

Medtronic

Thermo Fischer and Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

3M Health Care

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Heath

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Steris Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation and Getinge AB

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment

Operating Room Equipment

Patient Examination Devices

Sterilization & Disinfectant Equipment

Syringes & Needles

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

