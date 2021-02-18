Global Outdoor Tea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Outdoor Tea Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

Outdoor tea refers to the outdoor party is convenient brewed tea.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Outdoor Tea is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Tea in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever Group

Tata Global Beverages

Associated British Foods

Celestial Seasonings

The Republic of Tea

Tenfu

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Bettys and Taylors Group

Kusmi Tea

Dilmah Ceylon Tea

Starbucks

Costa

Nestle

Coca Cola

Pepsico

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Matcha Tea

Oolong Tea

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars and Pubs

Hotels

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Tea product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor Tea, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor Tea in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Outdoor Tea competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outdoor Tea breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Outdoor Tea market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Tea sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

