Global And India Serum Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2013-2025

Serum is the component that is neither a blood cell (serum does not contain white or red blood cells) nor a clotting factor; it is the blood plasma not including the fibrinogens. Serum includes all proteins not used in blood clotting (coagulation) and all the electrolytes, antibodies, antigens, hormones, and any exogenous substances (e.g., drugs and microorganisms).

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Bovine Serum

FBS

Others

By Application

Biological Products

Research

Others

By Company

Thermo Fisher (Life-Tech)

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Corning

Bovogen

Moregate Biotech

Biowest

Gemini

Bioind

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Animal Technologies

South Pacific Sera

Lanzhou Minhai

Changchun Xinuo

Wuhan Sanli

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

