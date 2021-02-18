Global Covid-19 Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Covid-19 Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Covid-19 Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc

Codagenix

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

Takis Biotech

Evvivax

Zydus Cadila

MIGAL Galilee Research Institute

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Moderna Therapeutics

Novavax

Bravovax

Ascletis Pharma

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Altimmune

Greffex Inc.

CanSino Biologics, Inc.

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Vaxil Bio Ltd.

iBio Pharma Inc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Curevac

ImmunoPrecise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

by Treatment Type

Respiratory Support

Circulatory Support.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Antiviral Medicine (a-interferon, lopinavir/ritonavir, ribavirin)

Antimicrobial Therapy

Renal Failure and Renal Replacement Therapy

Lung Replacement Therapy

Immunotherapy

Other therapeutic measures

by Severity Degree

Light

Ordinary

Heavy

Critical

Convalescence

Respiratory support including oxygen therapy, high-flow nasal catheter oxygen therapy or non-invasive mechanical ventilation, invasive mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane pneumonectomy (ECMO). Circulatory support refers to use vasoactive drug on the base of full fluid resuscitation and improved microcirculation. For else, antiviral medicine includs a-interferon, lopinavir/ritonavir, ribavirin, etc.

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adult

Special Groups

Special groups refers to pregnants and others.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Middle East

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Covid-19 Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Covid-19 Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Covid-19 Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

