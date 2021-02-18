Global Forensic Accounting Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Notable Developments

Growth in the historic period resulted from augmented corporate fraudulent activities and the outsourcing of back-end operations to low-cost economies. Factors that negatively exaggerated growth in the historical period were rigorous government policies and political and social instability. Public-private collaborations and technological developments will motive the growth for the forecasted period.

During the historical period, the augmented incidences of fraudulent corporate activities have led to the rise in demand for forensic accounting services. The rising numbers of high-profile frauds and the preventive approach of regulators associated with amendments in-laws were the factors liable for forensic audit becoming an emerging and revenue-generating business for accounting firms. In the case of point, in 2014, about 88 corporate frauds were reported in the USA, out of which 54 were recommended for prosecution, and 79 people were sentenced. Large accounting companies are investing more in their forensic auditing teams. The revelation of frauds committed by financial and non-financial companies has led to numerous changes in the corporate governance of firms around the world, thus driving the demand for forensic audit services as well as the market.

Furthermore, forensic audit services are becoming frequent and widespread in banks and large corporations for improved governance and smooth operations. Public sector and private sector banks execute forensic audits to perceive the accounts which have the potential to become non-performing assets (NPAs). Also, it identifies frauds in these accounts. In the case of point, the Government of India has made fixed for all the state-run banks to perform forensic audits to identify all possible NPAs. Huge corporations also conduct a frequent forensic audit and background checks to ensure their potential CEOs and other top executives to have spotless track records. These are performed by forensic audit firms or executive search firms that conduct forensic background checks.

Regional Front

Geographically, the worldwide forensic accounting market, has been studied among the prime regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

North America leads the market by market share in the forensic accounting market. The factors liable for the augmentation of the market include the rising adoption of tools and software by different government agencies and accounting firms. Moreover, the presence of several vendors in North America is also actively offering wide-ranging solutions to the enterprises, due to which North America occupies highest share in the market.

Europe holds the second stage in the market as countries like the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe are the most profitable ones on forensic account services. According to the MRFR analysis, the UK might gain the highest market share, followed by Germany and France. The mounting need for active investigation is a significant factor motivating the growth of the market in the region.

