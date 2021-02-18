Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Laboratory Furniture Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Laboratories usually tend to have the basic laboratory equipment that is required by scientists to conduct their research and experiments. Laboratory Furniture includes lab benches, fume hood, stools, tables, work surfaces, and storage cabinets, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Laboratory furniture is a specialized class of furniture molded for laboratory usage. Laboratory furniture is modular and utilizes a much more effective design for mobility compared to traditional furniture. Some laboratory furniture is made of a special type of material which prevents the growth of bacterium, to maintain integrity of experiments. The laboratory furniture market is highly competitive and fragmented. The market is also marked by the presence of large number of regional and global vendors. The vendors compete with each other based on price and product differentiation with unique value propositions offered by each of them.

The worldwide market for Laboratory Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 3090 million US$ in 2024, from 2150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Laboratory Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waldner

Kewaunee Scientific Corp

Mott Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher

Labconco

Kottermann

Diversified Woodcrafts

Esco

NuAire

Asecos gmbh

Shimadzu Rika

Telstar Life-Sciences

EuroClone SpA

The Baker Company

Yamato Scientific Co

Terra Universal

Labtec

A.T. Villa

Rongtuo

Symbiote Inc

HLF

PSA Laboratory Furniture

LOC Scientific

Teclab

LabGuard

ZP Lab

HEMCO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lab Bench

Lab Cabinet

Fume Hood

Stool

Accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education

Government

Industry

Research

Pharmaceutical

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Laboratory Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laboratory Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laboratory Furniture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Laboratory Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Laboratory Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Laboratory Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laboratory Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

