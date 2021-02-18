Global Luxury Furniture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Luxury Furniture Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Scope of the Report:

The global Luxury Furniture market is valued at 38440 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 45340 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Luxury Furniture.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Luxury Furniture market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Luxury Furniture market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Roche Bobois

Scavolini S.p.A.

Kimball Hospitality

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Restoration Hardware

Knoll

Minotti

Poltrona Frau

Molteni Group

B&B Italia

Eichholtz

Boca do Lobo

Ligne Roset

Muebles Pico

Interi Furniture

Fitz Hansen

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Edra

Turri S.r.l.

Suyen Furniture Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood

Metal

Glass

Other

In 2018, Wood accounted for a major share of 46.86% in the global Luxury Furniture market. And this product segment is poised to reach 23624 Million US$ by 2025 from 17510 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

In Luxury Furniture market, the Residential holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a value of 40414 (M USD) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2019 and 2025. It includes living room, bedroom, dining room and others.

The Commercial includes hotel, office and others.

