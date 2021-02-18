Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalNatural and Organic Personal Care Products Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Natural and Organic Personal Care Products are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

Scope of the Report:

Natural and organic personal care products is primarily split into: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Others. And Skin Care is the most widely used type which takes up about 48% of the global market in 2017.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, online retailers. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 57% of natural and organic personal care products are sold through supermarkets and hypermarkets in 2017.

The worldwide market for Natural and Organic Personal Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 22300 million US$ in 2024, from 15500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Estee Lauder

L’oreal

Weleda

Burt’s Bees

Groupe Rocher

Avon

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Procter & Gamble

Natura Cosmeticos

Johnson & Johnson

L’Occitane

Hain Celestial

Uniliver

Fancl

Mustela

DHC

Pechoin

JALA Group

Shanghai Jawha

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market.

Chapter 1, to describe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products, with sales, revenue, and price of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

