Global Dental Chair Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global dental chair market is witnessing a continual rise. Market growth attributes to growing dental issues and dental practices across the globe. Besides, improvements in the functionality of dental chairs drive the growth of the market. Dental chairs play a causal role in improving the patient experience during dental treatments. Increased patient comfort during performing dental procedures and dental surgeries act as a significant growth driver.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8739

Moreover, Surging demand for dental aesthetic treatments and dental procedures escalate market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global dental chair market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 627.1 MN by 2025, registering 4.1% CAGR over the assessment period (2019 – 2025). The spurting rise in the number of dental examinations and procedures performed worldwide, create huge market demand.

Additionally, the increasing numbers of dentists and dental clinics foster the growth of the market. Dental aesthetics has gained momentum over the past few years, which boosts market growth, increasing the sales of dental chairs. Advanced functionalities of dental chairs push the market growth, improving dental care services. Moreover, increasing the demand for therapies, surgeries, and hospitalization, accelerate market growth.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@marketresearchhealthcare/rfabnuv_g

Global Dental Chair Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics.

By Product : Powered Dental Chairs and Non-Powered Dental Chairs.

By Type : Fixed Dental Chair and Portable Dental Chair.

By Application : Examination, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics, and others.

ALSO READ : https://ext-5523796.livejournal.com/150055.html

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.

Dental Chair Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global dental chair market, heading with the increasing numbers of dentists and dental treatment procedures in the region. Also, factors such as the strong presence of major industry players and well-equipped dental care centers drive regional market growth. Besides, increasing R&D activities carried with substantial investments for the development of innovative products boosts the growth of the regional market.

ALSO READ : http://money.mymotherlode.com/clarkebroadcasting.mymotherlode/news/read/40956808

Additionally, the increasing demand for prosthodontics and raising awareness about oral health push the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the high expenditures on oral care, increasing demand for better dental care infrastructures, and rapid uptake of new technologies in the manufacturing substantiate the regional market growth. The dental chair market in North America is projected to retain its dominance over the global market throughout the review period.

Europe holds the second-leading position in the global dental chair market due to the well-established dentistry in the region. Moreover, factors such as the strong presence of key dental chair manufacturers and the increasing number of dental practices propel the regional market growth. Rise in numbers of dentists creates a high demand for dental equipment, including the dental chair. Besides, rising cases of root canal procedures and oral & dental surgeries boost the growth of the regional market. The dental chair market in Europe is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/demand-of-convenient-food-products-boost-to-drive-canned-vegetables-market-at-a-global-stage-2021-01-18

The Asia Pacific dental chair market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the augmenting demand for dental procedures and rising numbers of dental care providers in the region foster market growth. Moreover, increasing per capita healthcare expenses and developing healthcare infrastructure drive the regional market growth excellently. Besides, the proliferation of oral health insurance propels the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the rapidly growing population, healthcare sectors, and the growing focus on improving the healthcare facilities contribute to the regional market growth.

Global Dental Chair Market – Competitive Analysis

The dental chair market appears highly competitive and fragmented due to many well-established players forming a competitive landscape. These players adopt strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to strengthen their market positions.

They invest substantially in developing new technologies and upgrade their existing manufacturing techniques. Also, they make substantial investments to expand their global footprints. They continuously seek improvement and innovation and try to provide quality dental chairs and superior service to their clients, creating service-driven and trusted relationships traders and suppliers.

Major Players:

Players active in thedental chair market include Dentsply Sirona, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Henry Schein, Inc., A-dec Inc., Danaher Corporation, Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc., Midmark, KaVo Dental GmbH, and XO CARE A/S, among others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

0

0

https://thedailychronicle.in/