Global Vehicle Management System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Global vehicle management market will reach $62.16 billion by 2030, growing by 12.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for smart management solutions among passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the world.

Highlighted with 92 tables and 91 figures, this 189-page report “Global Vehicle Management System Market 2020-2030 by Component (Solutions, Services), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises, Hybrid), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vehicle management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vehicle management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Vehicle Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Solutions

• Operations Management (further segmented into Fleet Tracking and Geofencing and Routing and Scheduling)

• Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

• Performance Management (further segmented into Driver Management and Fuel Management)

• Fleet Analytics and Reporting

• Other Solutions

Services

• Professional Services (further segmented into Maintenance and Support, Implementation, and Consulting)

• Managed Services

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars

by Vehicle Propulsion –

• Traditional Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

by Vehicle Connectivity

• Non-connected Vehicles

• Connected Vehicles

by Vehicle Autonomy

• Conventional Vehicles

• Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Cloud-based Deployment

• On-premises Deployment

• Hybrid Deployment

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Energy and Utility

• Government

• Retail Industry

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Vehicle Type, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global vehicle management market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ALD Automotive

ARI Fleet Management Company

Astrata Group

AT&T Inc.

Azuga

Cisco Systems Inc.

CTRACK (Inseego Corp. Company)

Derive Systems, Inc.

Element Fleet Management Corp.

GPS Insight

IBM Corporation

LeasePlan

NexTraq, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

Tomtom NV

Verizon Connect

Wheels, Inc.

